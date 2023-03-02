Confusion leads to hundreds dumpster diving for food outside H-E-B

H-E-B issued a statement saying the power went out at the store and they could not keep the food at the proper temperatures.

AUSTIN, Texas — Confusion outside of an Austin H-E-B led to hundres of people dumpster diving for food during the winter storm Thursday.

Travis County Constable George Morales posted photos of the incident, saying more than 200 people were fighting for food after someone posted that free food was available at that location.

Morales says that the food is rotten and spoiled and unsafe to eat.

H-E-B issued a statement saying the power went out at the store and they could not keep the food at the proper temperatures. That forced them to dispose of the food. The grocery chain said that is also why they could not donate the food to a food bank.

Please Share! This is not free food! We had over 250 people fighting in the dumpsters because someone posted "Free Food!... Posted by George Morales III on Thursday, February 2, 2023

