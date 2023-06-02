Capital murder suspect captured after nine months on the run

Andres Villarreal is facing multiple charges with a total bond set at nearly $600,000.

SAN ANTONIO — Having been on the run for almost a year, a suspect wanted for capital murder is finally behind bars.

Andres Villarreal is accused of a brutal attack and murder that unfolded last May. According to an arrest warrant, 20-year-old Takhai Michael and his girlfriend were in the parking lot of a hookah lounge off Eisenhauer Road when Michael was shot and killed.

Villarreal was arrested early Sunday morning. He is the sixth suspect arrested in connection to this case.

San Antonio Police Department detectives said that May 29, 2022, Michael and his girlfriend were sitting in a car in the parking lot of the Blow Hookah Lounge when they were surrounded by Villarreal and five other men.

The arrest warrant outlines the details of the case, and police say it was all recorded on a cell phone by a witness who saw the ruthless attack unfold.

According to the arrest warrant, the six men pistol-whipped and beat the couple and then robbed them at gunpoint. When Michael tried to fight back, investigators said 20-year-old Aaron Trevino pulled out a handgun and rapidly fired at Michael.

He was hit and fell to the ground. Investigators said that while Michael was still lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds, 22-year-old Nathan Sanchez fired more rounds at him using an AR-15 rifle.

The witness's cell phone video, along with surveillance video from surrounding businesses, helped identify all six men who investigators believe are responsible.

Trevino, Sanchez and two other suspects, 19-year-old Robert Ortiz and 20-year-old Arturo Reyes, were arrested in July. Last month, 18-year-old Jonathan Tijerina was arrested, and a sixth suspect, Villarreal, was taken into custody early Sunday morning after an incident at an apartment complex off UTSA Blvd.

All six men are facing charges of capital murder and aggravated robbery.

It’s unclear what led up to the incident on Sunday with Villarreal, but police confirm he was also charged with evading arrest and unauthorized use of a vehicle. Both of those incidents happened on Sunday.

Villarreal is facing multiple charges. The bonds for each charge, totaling $590,000, include the $300,000 bond set for capital murder.