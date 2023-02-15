Woman arrested in connection with burglary of a business, stealing ceremonial rifles

Two more suspects were also seen on surveillance stealing from the business.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A woman has been arrested in connection with a burglary in which several rifles including two ceremonial rifles were stolen, according to an arrest affidavit.

On January 6, San Antonio Police were called to the 2500 block of West Southcross Boulevard for a burglary.

The victim said their business had been burglarized by three people and a safe containing eight Springfield MI 1 rifles and two Springfield 1903 ceremonial rifles were taken.

Police said that three people were seen on surveillance video breaking into the business and leaving in a white Ford cargo van.

Eulalia Marie Rodriguez, 25, was identified in the surveillance video and arrested for her connection in the crime.

There was no word on who the other two suspects are or if they were arrested.