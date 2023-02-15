More than 30 units responded to fight stubborn fire, officials say

Firefighters say it was challenging to fight the fire because the bottom floor was boarded up and the roof was made of metal.

SAN ANTONIO — More than 30 units responded to fight a massive fire in a downtown apartment building that officials say was challenging, because the bottom floor was boarded up.

Firefighters were called for reports of a fire just before 1 a.m. Wednesday at the 700 block of Baltimore near I-35.

Officials say that crews had a hard time fighting the fire because the bottom floor of the building was boarded up. When crews finally made access to the building, they noticed holes in the floor, and the roof was made of metal.

SAFD says the fire had a head start by the time they got there initially, but fire crews took an active approach to battling the blaze.

When they realinzed how bad it was, they had to go on the defensive, and called for a second alram.

At one point, officials said that about 30 units had responded to the scene.

Crews had to wait for the fire to burn through the metal before they could extinguish the rest of the fire.

Firefighters did not find anyone still inside the apartments located on the tp floor and in the back of the building.

They’re still trying to ensure everyone has been accounted for.

"A lot of times these old vacant structures are known areas for people experiencing homelessness," said an SAFD spokesman. "They tend to shelter out, so obviously once we get the fire out, we'll search again. We did a quick, rapid search though, when we first got here and there was no one inside.”

SAFD says they will call the Red Cross if needed.

There was also some damage left to some cars and an RV that was parked nearby.

The cause is still under investigation.

