Two wounded after exchange of gunfire, police say

When the two fired their weapons, not only did they hit each other, but police say they also hit a water main inside, flooding the apartments.

SAN ANTONIO — Two people are wounded after exchanging gunfire at a downtown apartment complex early Wednesday morning. A water main was also hit, causing some of the units to flood.

The call came in at around 2:45 a.m. on Cevallos near I-10. San Antonio police say a man and a woman were arguing in a hallway outside of an apartment when they both pulled out guns and fired off shots.

Not only did they wound each other, one of them hit a water main, causing multiple apartments to flood.

The woman was hit in the lower stomach and the man was shot in the arm. When police got there, they found the woman on the sidewalk near the complex and the man was found in the hallway where the shooting occurred. Police say the woman is in critical condition and the man is stable.

Police don't know what led up to the argument and there were no witnesses. Officials are still investigating what happened.

Firefighters are on the scene trying to take care of the flooding in the units.

This is a developing story.

