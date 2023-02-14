Woman and her dog hit and killed by vehicle on north side

Police confirmed that a woman in her 60s and her dog were struck and killed on the 12000 block of Jones Maltsberger Road on Tuesday night.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman and her dog were fatally struck by a vehicle on the north side Tuesday evening, according to San Antonio police.

Police said that a call came in just before 8 p.m. that a pedestrian was hit on the 12000 block of Jones Maltsberger Road. They confirmed that a woman in her 60s and her dog have died, and traffic was shut down on the road for about two hours.

The driver stayed on the scene, but was handcuffed and taken downtown for questioning after he was given a field sobriety test. No word yet on any charges.

This is a developing story.

