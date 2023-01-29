Woman hurt after man fires shot into the ground breaking up fight outside popular dancehall

The 20-year-old woman drove herself home after the gunfire, then realized she had been wounded.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was injured after shots were fired outside of a popular northeast side dancehall early Sunday morning.

Officers were called out to Cowboys Dancehall for reports of shots fired around 2:40 a.m. Sunday.

When police arrived, they contacted the security guard who told them there was a fight in the parking lot and an unknown suspect fired off a handgun into the ground to break it up.

Later, a second call came in at a different location for a 20-year-old woman who discovered she was bleeding after getting home from Cowboys Dancehall. The victim told police she was at the dancehall and saw the man shoot a gun into the ground. Police did not say if she had a gunshot wound or if she was injured by fragments of pavement from the weapon being fired into the ground..

The woman is in stable condition at this time.

No word on whether police apprehended the suspect who fired off the shots.

This is an ongoing investigation.

MORE LOCAL STORIES:

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.