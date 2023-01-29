Security guard in critical condition after being shot point-blank outside of northside bar, suspect dead

The shooting occurred outside of the Garden Bistro Bar on Blanco Rd. just before midnight.

SAN ANTONIO — A security guard is in critical condition after being shot point blank outside of a northside bar.

The shooting occurred outside of the Garden Bistro Bar on the 18300 block of Blanco Rd. just before midnight.

Police say the two security guards were standing outside of the bar when the suspect approached the pair and shot one of them point blank.

The other guard returned fire, killing the suspect.

When EMS arrived at the location they pronounced the suspect deceased.

The wounded security guard was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No patrons inside the bar were injured during the shooting.

It's unclear at this time why the suspect opened fire and police are currently investigating.

No other details were available and no other injuries were reported.

This is an ongoing investigation.

