Woman arrested on suspicion of DWI after crashing into Goodwill store

She was taken into custody shortly after taking a field sobriety test.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was taken into custody after police say she rammed into a Goodwill store on the west side.

This happened at the store on Fredericksburg around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

San Antonio Police say the woman lost control of her vehicle on the street, which caused her to barrel into the glass front.

Crews are working to repair the storefront after her car was pulled from the scene.

