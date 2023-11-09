Two people rescued from house fire on west side

A dog was also pulled from the burning home and given CPR, but it died at the scene.

SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters rescued two people after several buildings caught fire on the west side late Sunday.

According to the Battalion Chief, one of the front homes caught on fire on Bayou Drive just before midnight, then spread to another building right behind it.

Three people made it of the front house safely, but the two who were rescued were in the back building.

They were given oxygen and released at the scene. A dog was also pulled from the rear home and given CPR, but it died on the scene.

Investigators are now looking into the cause.

