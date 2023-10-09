Bexar County DA responds to criticism over repeat offenders and violent crime

After a series of shootings between suspects and police, DA Joe Gonzales says his offices has been aggressive when it comes to prosecuting violent crimes.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — After the latest officer involved shooting San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said something needs to be done, and stressed criminals with violent offenses are a danger to the public.

He also referred to violent criminals as ticking time bombs.

On Friday, U.S. Congressman Tony Gonzales, TX-District 23 issued a declaration against District Attorney Joe Gonzales.

DA Gonzales says the recent shootings between suspects and police are not the norm. He says by SAPD statistics violent crimes are down, and when it comes to prosecuting violent crimes his office has been aggressive.

Also on Friday, District Attorney Gonzales shared statistics showing his office has been tough when it comes to prosecuting violent crimes.

"The highest murder conviction rate in Bexar County that we've had in over 12 years in our office. The conviction rate for felony DWI arrest is above 90%," Gonzales said.

Gonzales also spoke about bonds.

"We're doing what we have to do to recommend high bonds. The way the system works is after we recommend the bond, the magistrate judge makes the decision on where to set the bond," said DA Gonzales.

District Attorney Gonzales says there is a misconception by the public that bonds are set high to keep people in jail, but the purpose of bonds is to make sure defendants show up to court.

Gonzales says every Texan has a constitutional right to a bond, and it's against the law to deliberately set a bond so that it is oppressive.

"We don't make the laws, but we merely implement them and we enforce it. It's is the legislature that is the appropriate forum for changing the bail bond system," said DA Gonzales.

He adds unless there are changes to the law, we will continue to see offenders out in the community, who may commit violent offenses against police.

"The reality is that our bond system is a cash system, not a risk based system," said Gonzales.

Gonzales points to the six men involved in recent shootings with police, stating that only two of them had violent histories. He says the other four were arrested for non-violent offenses.

Gonzales says one of his top priorities is safety, and looks forward to collaborating with other elected officials and stake holders to find solutions.