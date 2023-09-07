San Antonio and Bexar County announce meeting to discuss 'complex issue' of violent offenders loose on city streets

"It's time to act," Mayor Ron Nirenberg tweeted Thursday, indicating the city's most tangible effort yet to address recent violent crime.

SAN ANTONIO — For the past two weeks, San Antonio's top police officer and the county's head prosecutor have traded jabs from a distance over the number of repeat criminal offenders loose on city streets, many of whom have been arrested or killed after violent confrontations with police.

Now, San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus and Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales are expected to talk in the same room, at the behest of local leaders, who announced they will "convene public safety and criminal justice officials" after multiple recent shootings involving wanted felons and habitual offenders.

"This is unfortunately a complex issue, but it is one we must address collaboratively and immediately," Nirenberg said in a tweet announcing the initiative. "It's time to act."

Nirenberg has been relatively quiet on social media amid a spate of five shootings involving police since August 24, sharing well wishes for multiple SAPD officers hospitalized in that span after authorities say they were shot by suspects they were pursuing. Three of those incidents ended in suspects shot and killed, and half a dozen SAPD personnel were hurt to some extent.

Thursday afternoon's announcement was made alongside Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai, who said in the news release that "our judiciary and law enforcement are committed to addressing our challenges, and most importantly, reducing the violence we're currently experiencing in our community."

The upcoming meeting marks the most tangible action taken by Nirenberg or Sakai in the aftermath of the recent violent incidents involving local police. The troubling trend has reignited conversation about the roles that police, prosecutors and judges play in keeping potentially violent individuals behind bars, and has seen an increasingly frustrated McManus speaking with news media about the importance of keeping those offenders jailed.

Gonzales, for his part, has said it's difficult for his office to prosecute cases when there's a lack of victim or witness cooperation. Last week, he said it's up to police to to provide all credible evidence as part of their investigations.

It's unknown whether the meeting, a date for which has not been announced, will be held in a public forum, or if it involves the creation of task force. Other officials expected to attend are Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, City Manager Erik Walsh, County Manager David Smith, City Attorney Andy Segovia and Criminal District Judge Ron Rangel.

