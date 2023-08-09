Rep. Tony Gonzales 'about to go to war' with Bexar County DA following string of shootings involving San Antonio police

The Republican congressman also promoted legislation called the COPS Act, which would increase fines and prison time for offenders who assault first responders.

SAN ANTONIO — Congressman Tony Gonzales touted legislation aimed at making communities safer this week, but he also took the time to call out Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales.

“This is about taking back our city,” Gonzales said, speaking at a downtown convention organized by the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas (CLEAT).

Three suspects have been shot and killed in five officer-involved shootings since August 24 in San Antonio. Half a dozen police officers were injured to some extent during those shootings.

Criticisms directed at Gonzales have focused on why certain violent repeat offenders are allowed back on the city's streets.

The district attorney has explained how some cases against offenders end up being dismissed when there’s insufficient evidence gathered by police.

“Everyone, I don’t care where you fall on the political spectrum, wants to be safe in their own city,” Gonzales said. “The district attorney needs to be held accountable for his actions and I hope we can work together.”

Congressman Gonzales during the convention promoted his recently introduced legislation known as the COPS Act, which he says would enhance penalties for people who attack first responders with a deadly weapon. Explosives such as fireworks would be considered a deadly weapon, according to Gonzales.

The bill would also raise fines and prison time.

“It takes it from 20 years to 25 years. You don’t want to do something if you’re going to prison that long," Gonzales said. "The other part is penalties. There has to be financial penalties for some of these repercussions, takes it from $250,000 to half a million dollars."

Gonzales said during a press conference Friday that he’s open to working with Congressman Gonzales, stating “he’s not my enemy.”