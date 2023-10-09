'Could it be my husband?' | SAPD wife, minister opens up about recent shootings involving police

Allison Uribe founded her own ministry to help address the obstacles spouses of first responders may face.

SAN ANTONIO — Allison Uribe is not alone in her thoughts and fears.

“I remember getting two text messages and they were identical. 'Allison, what's going on?'” Uribe said.

She is just one of many San Antonio Police Officer spouses who have been disturbed by the number of shootings involving police since August 24.

According to SAPD, there have been five. Five officers have been injured as a result of the incidents. Three suspects have been killed by San Antonio Police. Uribe said her heart goes out to their families, as well.

Uribe said the shootings highlight the dangers of the job and the fears families face waiting for their loved ones to come home.

Uribe founded her own ministry to help address the obstacles spouses of first responders may face. She calls it Wives on Duty Ministries.

“I've been ministering to police since 2007,” Uribe said. “This is definitely new ground. And so, to say I know what to say or to have answers, I don't.”

Uribe said her husband, who has spent 21 years in the force, knew some of the officers injured.

“We’re so grateful that our officers are doing well and recovery and going home,” she said. “We can praise God for that.”

However, she said these shootings have caused anxiety.

“What if next time they don't, what if we do lose somebody?” she asked. “That’s scary to think about and could it be my husband? Could it be somebody else watching today that's their spouse or their girlfriend or boyfriend or their loved one?”

Uribe said she plans to remain outspoken in her support for the San Antonio Police Department. She said she is hopeful, the community will rally behind them, as well.