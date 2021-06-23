Woman arrested, accused of abandoning adopted children

One of the girls told police that Lorraine Garza had left them at home since June 3, and they were not told when she would return.

CONVERSE, Texas — A 45-year-old woman was arrested, accused of abandoning her three adopted children, an arrest affidavit says.

The suspect has been identified as Lorraine Garza. She was arrested on June 14. The Converse Police Department received reports of "abandoning or endangering a child" at a home in the 7500 block of Copper Cove.

When police arrived, they spoke to a woman and her husband who said for the past 10 days, they had been feeding the three girls and letting them shower in their house. The girls' ages are 15, 13 and 11-years-old.

One of the girls told police that Garza had left them at home since June 3, and they were not told when she would return. She reportedly told police Garza took the only cell phone they had, so they were unable to contact her.

The affidavit states Garza was living in a motel somewhere with their little brother. The water had been turned off in the home, the food in the fridge had spoiled, and there were several bugs.

The temperature inside the home was also reportedly very hot; the outside temperature showed to be 98 degrees. Records also revealed the water had been shut off on May 21.

The Texas Department of Family and Adult Protective Services was contacted and emergency removal of the girls took place, the affidavit states.

Garza was charged with "Abandoning or Endangering Child - No Return."