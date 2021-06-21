Dallas police officer on leave, faces DWI charge after truck runs into home, officials say

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers arrested Sr. Cpl. Ronald Coulson on Sunday.

DALLAS — Editor's note: This story has been updated with more details on the crash from DPS.

The Dallas Police Department has suspended an officer who was arrested Sunday and faces a driving while intoxicated charge after the truck he was driving apparently hit a home.

Sr. Cpl. Ronald Coulson was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and was booked into the Denton County Jail, Dallas police said.

According to DPS, a trooper was called to a crash near Fire Wheel Way and Bayberry Avenue in Lantana in Denton County around 6:20 p.m. June 20. DPS said early information shows Coulson's Dodge Ram truck hit a home in the 1300 block of Fire Wheel Way. No one was seriously hurt, police said.

Coulson is a more than 30-year veteran who has been a Dallas police officer since November 1990. He is currently assigned to the Personnel Division, officials said.

He has been placed on administrative leave while an Internal Affairs investigation is conducted, police said.

Coulson was the second Dallas police officer arrested in three days, according to officials. Sr. Cpl. Kelvin Woodburn was arrested on Friday and charged with Assault Family Violence.