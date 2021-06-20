19 shot, 5 killed across Dallas and Fort Worth during violent weekend

A single shooting left eight people injured, including two children, Dallas police said.

DALLAS — At least seven shootings took place across Dallas over the weekend, leaving at least 15 people wounded and at least three dead. In Fort Worth, police are investigating four shootings that led to two men being killed.

One of the shootings left eight people injured, including two children, one age 15, the other a 10-year-old.

In Fort Worth Sunday, police say a child custody incident led to a man being shot and killed in the 7400 block of Beaty St., and Saturday, officers found shot and killed in a front yard on the 7000 block of Woodmoor Rd.

“A lot of factors going into this and people honestly just needing to learn to communicate with each other," Fort Worth police department spokesperson Tracy Carter said. “This is not just about the police department. This is about us working together with the community on how we can get this stopped."

In Dallas, non-violence activist Antong Lucky runs Urban Specialists, which mentors youth and teaches conflict resolution.

“The ages are dropping lower. You’re seeing kids are being shot and killed. We have to step up and we have to say something about the violence," Lucky said. “Violence in Dallas is a citywide problem and that we all have a part to play in stopping the violence that we are seeing."

Below is a look at how the violence ensued across the cities throughout the weekend.

Man pistol-whipped in domestic incident, police say

A 38-year-old man is in the hospital after he was pistol-whipped in the head during a domestic incident Friday night, Dallas police said.

A couple who lives together had been arguing, according to police, and the woman had called relatives over to the home on the 8600 block of Oak Haven Lane to get the man to leave.

A fight broke out between the man and another 38-year-old man, who began to pistol-whip him, police said. His head was injured, and he was taken by a personal car to a local hospital, where he is stable.

The other man fled the scene, according to police.

1 person shot near Fair Park

One person was shot Friday night in Dallas near Fair Park, Dallas police said.

Officers responded around 10:45 p.m. to the 4200 block of Carl Street, where they learned the victim had been taken to a local hospital by a personal vehicle.

Police did not have additional information.

Man fatally shot inside SUV

A 54-year-old man died after he was shot Friday night inside a vehicle in the 4900 block of Botham Jean Boulevard, according to Dallas police.

When officers responded to a shooting call around 11:45 p.m., they found Kevin Renard Winston shot inside an SUV. First responders took him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

Police are investigating the shooting.

The department is asking anyone with information to contact Det. Christopher Walton at 214-701-8453 or christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com in reference to case No. 108306-2021.

Police searching for suspects after shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt

Two men were shot, one fatally, while driving in Dallas overnight, police said.

The victims flagged down police around 1:45 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Harry Hines Boulevard and Willowbrook Road.

First responders took both men to a local hospital, where one of them, a 51-year-old man, was later pronounced dead. The other victim was considered stable.

While police were responding, the victims told officers they had been shot while driving near Walnut Hill Lane and Harry Hines Boulevard, officials said.

The two men were in a minor accident with another car when someone in that car shot at them, they told police.

Police say the suspects in the shooting are two men between the ages of 20 to 25 years old. They were driving a dark silver, 4-door car with red paint on the passenger side.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing as police search for the suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det. Tonya McDaniel at 214-671-4236 or tonya.mcdaniel@dallascityhall.com in reference to case No. 108369-2021.

14-year-old girl shot and killed Saturday afternoon

A 14-year-old girl was fatally shot Saturday afternoon inside a Dallas apartment, police said.

The shooting took place around 2:15 p.m. on the 3500 block of Dixon Avenue.

When police arrived, they found the girl had been shot. First responders took her to a local hospital for treatment, but she died from her wounds, officials said.

An investigation is underway as police interview witnesses, but officials believe at this time the shooting was accidental.

8 people hurt in Dallas shootout, including 2 children

Eight people were injured in a shootout overnight in Dallas, police said. Two of those shot were children.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday at a strip mall located at 4619 E. R L Thornton Freeway.

Two groups were each having parties in their own individual suites at the time. People from each group were standing outside behind the suites and got in an argument, according to police, which led to a fight.

After the fight, both groups went back inside their suites, but gunshots were exchanged "shortly thereafter," police said.

Eight people were hit by the gunfire, including a 10-year-old and a 15-year-old. Both children were each shot in the leg, police said.

One person was in surgery Sunday morning and officials did not know their condition. The seven other people are expected to survive their gunshot wounds, officials said.

No arrests have been made yet in the case, police added.

Man shot in the leg after argument inside car

A man is in custody after he allegedly shot another man in the leg early Sunday morning following an argument, Dallas police said.

The two men had been driving down Laureland Road at the time, which was around 3 a.m., according to police.

When they got into the argument, the victim subsequently got out of the car near the 100 block of West Laureland Road. The driver then allegedly shot him in the leg before driving off, officials said.

Officers found him as he was driving and he led them on a chase, according to police. He later surrendered and was interviewed by detectives before he was taken into custody on both an aggravated assault charge and a charge of evading the police.

Police say the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Man shot in his driveway, Dallas police say

A man is expected to survive after he was shot while in his driveway, according to Dallas police.

The shooting happened shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday on the 1500 block of Renner Drive.

First responders took him to a local hospital for treatment.

Police do not know who shot the man and are searching for the suspect as an investigation into the shooting continues.

