Palladium stabbing suspect in custody, SAPD says

Authorities said the 24-year-old suspect turned himself in Wednesday afternoon.

SAN ANTONIO — A 24-year-old suspect has been arrested in the stabbing attack of a Palladium cinema patron earlier this month, according to San Antonio Police officials.

Authorities say Andrew Pantaleon turned himself in "without incident" on Wednesday, more than a week after the June 5 attack in which he targeted a woman at the movie theater.

SAPD Spokesperson Cory Schuler said it's investigators' belief the attack was random, and officers aren't searching for additional suspects.

"At this point there is no motive," Schuler said in regards to the incident, adding authorities at this point don't believe the suspect and victim know each other.

He added the victim has also been released from the hospital as she continues to recover. She took to social media after the arrest to thank officers for their investigation, and the public for keeping an eye open.