One person wanted in serial pharmacy robberies arrested

SAN ANTONIO — On Sunday, the Seguin Police Department said Atesko Factor is in custody.

Factor turned himself in to SPD and was taken in to custody without incident.

Police say he is being held in the Guadalupe County Detention Center.

Law enforcement is still looking for Andre Dupree Jack who is also wanted in the robberies. On Saturday, police said Jack was considered armed and dangerous.

Both suspects were wanted in connection with several pharmacy robberies.

If you have any information about the Jack's whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at (830) 401-2360.