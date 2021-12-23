Woman accused of having sexual relationships with at least two children inside cabin

The suspect also reportedly provided alcohol, nicotine vape pens and narcotics to the children.

KERR COUNTY, Texas — A 30-year-old woman was arrested after authorities discovered she was having romantic and sexual relationships with at least two young teens, the Kerr County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's department said the deputies were called to the Hill Country Youth Ranch for a report of a staff member having alleged inappropriate contact with child victims on the ranch.

Authorities began investigating the suspect, Alexandra Galindo. They said she was a live-in supervisor. Galindo lived in a cabin with kids who also go to school at HCYR. She had been employed there for the last three years.

Digital evidence reportedly uncovered Galindo having relationships with the teens, at least between the ages 13 to 15-years-old.

"Digital evidence was also uncovered showing inappropriate non-sexual relationships with multiple other children where she was providing alcohol, nicotine vape pens, and narcotics to the children," the department said.



Galindo was arrested in Tom Green County for an arrest warrant for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

Galindo was taken into custody, but posted the $30,000 bond in Tom Green County and the investigation continued.



Investigators were reportedly able to uncover more evidence showing interactions with children.

After further investigation, KCSO sought out a separate warrant for the offense of Sexual Performance of a Child.

"The second warrant was issued for the preservation and dignity of the State of Texas and that immediate risk and danger to children Galindo’s behavior posed. The warrant was issued, and Galindo was taken into custody without incident on a $100,000 bond," they said.

Galindo remains in custody.

