Man arrested after apparent domestic violence situation resulting in gunfire, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO — A suspect wanted on multiple felony warrants was arrested Wednesday morning after attempting to flee officers responding to an apparent domestic violence situation resulting in gunfire.

No one was seriously hurt in the incident.

San Antonio Police Officer Cory Schuler said police near the 3400 block of Oakdale Street heard "a single gunshot, as well as screaming and commotion" around 11 a.m. When they arrived they found an armed man as well as a victim "bleeding profusely" from injuries to her face, though she wasn't hit by the bullet.

The 27-year-old suspect attempted to flee via car, but wrecked before he was able to get very far, Schuler said. Police eventually caught up with him in a nearby apartment complex, and arrested him on aggravated assault charges.