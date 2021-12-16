Bexar County inmate booked for murder commits suicide in custody, BCSO says

BCSO said 30-year-old Evan Held was discovered unresponsive inside his living unit while trying to commit suicide.

SAN ANTONIO — An inmate in the Bexar County Detention Center is dead after committing suicide Wednesday night, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

BCSO said 30-year-old Evan Held was discovered unresponsive inside his living unit while trying to commit suicide.

Emergency personnel arrived and performed life saving measures but Held was pronounced dead shortly before 10 p.m., BCSO said.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, Internal Affairs and The Public Integrity Unit are conducting an investigation into the death of Held, per standard procedure.