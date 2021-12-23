Teenager runs to get help after he was robbed, shot, police say

Police said the teen and his 15-year-old friend were walking down a west-side street when a black car pulled up.

SAN ANTONIO — A 16-year-old boy was able to run and get help after he was shot in the leg, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 12:45 a.m. Thursday on the city's west side.

Police said the teen and his 15-year-old friend were walking down Cedarhurst Drive when a black car pulled up. Authorities said a man got out and told the teens to give him their belongings.

The boys complied and handed over jewelry and a cell phone. The 16-year-old then pushed the suspect, police said. That's when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the teen in the leg.

The other boy took off running and the boy who was shot ran to a nearby restaurant, where authorities said he happens to be employed, for help.

Emergency Medical Service transported him to University Hospital in stable condition. No arrests were reported.