SAN ANTONIO — The holiday season brings joy for many, but don't forget there are members in our community that are in need.

Here are some ways you can give back this holiday season.

This Saturday on Dec. 3, you can take an unwrapped gift to the River of Lights to support St. PJ's Children's Home. The parade will take place from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. at the San Antonio River Lock & Dam. You can learn more about the parade here.

United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County is accepting new coat donations through Dec. 16. The organization said new coats can be sent to United Way on Amazon, or dropped off at their offices at 700 S. Alamo Street, San Antonio, Texas, 78205.

Texas YES is hosting a "Coat & Sock Drive for Kids" through Dec. 13. They are accepting new socks, gently-used or new coats and new undergarments for kids ranging from five to 18-year-old. Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The organization said donors can drop the items off at their headquarters located at 7550 W. Interstate 10, Ste. 150, San Antonio, Texas, 78229.

You can also donate to Bill's Elves Holiday Toy Drive.

This article will be update with other opportunities to give back.

