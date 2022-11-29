Giving Tuesday: How to give to nonprofits without pinching your wallet

The first Tuesday after Thanksgiving is known as 'Giving Tuesday'. It's the time when you can help make a difference in your community.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Today is National Day of Giving, which encourages us to give back to the community. With inflation and an unstable economy, some people might be a bit hesitant to give. Here are a few ways to give without pinching your wallet.

Giving back is a way to show appreciation for what you have and the blessings that you’ve been given. Remember that not everyone is given the same blessings. Giving back is a way to help others. We all could use a helping hand at some point in our lives.

There are two most common misunderstandings about giving back. One is that people will ask for help when they need it. This isn’t necessarily the case. Many people won’t ask for help because they’re embarrassed that they need the help, don’t want to be a burden, or it hurts their pride that they even need the help. The second common misunderstanding about giving back is that it’s all about the money, which isn’t the case. There are a million ways to give to others, which would change the world. You can give a smile, kindness, gratitude, love, patience, the benefit of the doubt, prayer, and a helping hand. When it comes to money, you might think you have to give in large amounts for it to matter or to make an impact. This isn’t true. The spare change you find in pockets or car adds up and can make a difference to someone. What you might consider insignificant could be the most significant gift to someone else.

There are benefits to your emotional health when you give. When you give to someone, whether you’re helping with something or donating money, you can’t help but feel better about doing something for someone else. When you help, you take the focus off of yourself and your current problems. Helping others lowers your stress levels and feelings of depression.