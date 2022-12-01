River of Lights hosted by the San Antonio River Authority is Saturday

Enjoy a Pixel Tree Light Show, pictures with Santa, cookie decorating, musical performances, food trucks, holiday vendors, and more!

SAN ANTONIO — Are you looking for something fun and free to do with your family this weekend?

The San Antonio River Authority is excited to celebrate the holiday season at the 2022 River of Lights this Saturday, Dec. 3.

The community is invited for an evening of fun that includes a Pixel Tree Light Show, pictures with Santa, cookie decorating, musical performances, food trucks, holiday vendors, and more!

Registration is now closed for the Museum Reach River of Lights & Nighttime Kayak, but there is still much more to enjoy and the best part about it... it's FREE!

River of Lights is from 6 until 9 p.m. on Saturday, December 3 at the San Antonio River Lock & Dam near the Brooklyn Avenue Bridge.

For more information, visit their website.

✨ Imagine yourself kayaking the Museum Reach this holiday season ✨ Join the San Antonio River Authority this Sat.,... Posted by The San Antonio River Walk on Wednesday, November 30, 2022

