San Antonio educational nonprofit is hosting coat & sock drive

TEXAS YES PROJECT is accepting coats and socks donations beginning December 1.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Cold temperatures are fast approaching and if you have coats and socks for San Antonio kids in need, then TEXAS YES PROJECT can certainly use them.

Beginning Thursday, December 1, TEXAS YES, the leading educational nonprofit, will host a “Coat & Sock Drive For Kids.”

There will be plenty of time to help as the the donation drive will run until December 13.

Items can dropped off at the TEXAS YES headquarters at 7550 W. Interstate 10, Ste. 150 from 8:00 A.M.-5:00 P.M. Monday through Friday.

In addition to coats and new socks, new undergarments will also be accepted.

The donated clothing will be taken to the parent resource centers in the Harlandale and Edgewood School Districts before winter break to ensure they stay warm during the holidays.

All items should be age appropriate for children five to 18-years-old.

---

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.