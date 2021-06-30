'We have made incredible process' | Mayor Ron Nirenberg announces pandemic updates, partnership with Spurs

Reports show 57.7% of people in the community are fully vaccinated.

SAN ANTONIO — Mayor Ron Nirenberg announced a partnership between Spurs Sports & Entertainment and the City of San Antonio.

City leaders are encouraging the community to get vaccinated. Mayor Nirenberg is also expected to provide an update about the status of the pandemic in Bexar County.

The press conference took place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the AT&T Center. Watch the news conference in the video above.

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines are being offered throughout San Antonio at many pharmacies, stores and health care centers on a walk-in basis. For a full list of places where you can get a vaccine, click here.

As of June 23, 72.6 percent of Bexar County residents had received at least one vaccine dose. Click here for a full breakdown of vaccine numbers in Bexar County.

"It was a summer of uncertainty...we remember all too well the number of daily reported cases of COVID 19, which were anywhere from 1,500 to 2,000 on a daily basis," said Mayor Nirenberg.

Now, one year later, he said, "We have made incredible process...to everyone in our community, I want to say thank you...every member has been working very hard to get San Antonio through."

He said the numbers currently show the positivity rate is now 3.8% in Bexar County. In the county, 40 patients are in the ICU and 21 people are on ventilators due to COVID-10

Reports show 57.7% of people in the community are fully vaccinated. However, the mayor is asking people to get vaccinated if not already. "Let's not stop now," said Mayor Nirenberg. "Do it for you, do it for your loved ones, and do it for San Antonio."