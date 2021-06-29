Ways to beat the heat during the summer in San Antonio ☀️

It's summer in Texas, so of course, it's very hot. But here are some ways to cool down.

SAN ANTONIO — It's hot and you may be looking for a way to beat the heat this summer with your family.

Here are five ways to splash away the summer heat:

Pearsall Park has several amenities but the two splash pads would be a great way to cool down this summer.

Mission Adventure Tours allows visitors to explore the Spanish Missions, bike along the San Antonio river and kayak. For those wanting to kayak in the river, rentals are available.

If you want to take a small day trip, Rockin' R allows visitors to float the Comal River. You can also do some glamping if you wanted to reach into your glam-wilderness side.

This would not be a complete list without the infamous Schlitterbahn. The water park offers several water rides which is a great way to keep you as cool as a clam.

The Park at Pearl offers another splash pad for kids, Gustav's Geysers. Perhaps you wanted to let the kids cool off while your browse the famers markets? Dogs are not allowed at the geysers.

As always if you don't feel like going to far, several community pools in San Antonio are open this summer.

In another part of the U.S., Portland broke Sunday's day old record of 112° when the city warmed up to a sizzling 116° Monday.

Monday was not the only day that stole the spotlight of record breaking heat in the city. Sunday's record temperature of 112° broke Saturday's record setting 108° .