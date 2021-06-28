Where to see the Fourth of July fireworks in SA and surrounding areas

Take a look at our running list of fireworks shows in and around San Antonio in 2021.

SAN ANTONIO — With a lot events canceled in 2020 and falling COVID-19 rates in the San Antonio area, people are ready to grab the lawn chairs and blanket for traditional fireworks shows for the Fourth of July this year.

Take a look at our running list of fireworks shows in and around San Antonio in 2021. If you know of any other fireworks events for the Fourth of July, please email news@kens5.com.

Woodlawn Lake

The Official City of San Antonio Fourth of July Celebration is back on this year at Woodlawn Lake Park.

The San Antonio Parks Foundation and The City of San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department are putting on the free outdoor event on Sunday, July 4th from 11:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Leon Valley July 4th Parade and Fireworks Show

Leon Valley's fireworks show and parade returns this year also. The event will feature a 5K run/walk, fireworks (of course!), the 27th Annual Leon Valley Parade, a DJ, food trucks and more.

Click here for more information.

Boerne Independence Day Fireworks Show

The Boerne Independence Day Fireworks Show is returning this year. It is free, open to the public and family friendly.

Click here for more information.

Schertz Jubilee

The City of Schertz has its own celebration happening in 2021. The Schertz Jubilee includes carnival, live music, Float & Fireworks, festival food, family zone activities, and a Fireworks Spectacular. Earlier in the morning, the event will feature a 5K and downtown parade.

Click here for more information.

Founder's Fireworks

The City of New Braunfels is welcoming people to Landa Lake by the beautiful Comal River for a Fourth of July celebration.

The event will include a fireworks display over Landa Lake near the Landa Park Golf Course. People are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets. The fireworks start at 9:15 p.m.