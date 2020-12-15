COVID-19 VACCINE TRACKER: What you need to know about effectiveness and distribution phases in San Antonio and South Texas

As the coronavirus vaccine begins to become available to the public, here's some of the key information you'll need to remember to protect your health.

The vaccine will become available in phases, which has prompted many questions about the vaccine's distribution, effectiveness, accessibility and more.

The FDA's approval of Pfizer's coronavirus on December 11, 2020, kicks off a new phase in the local response to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the first time, there will be a way for people to protect themselves from coronavirus transmission.

The Pfizer vaccine has been approved for adults and teenagers 16 years of age and older , and distribution began across the country on December 14.

The CDC advisory committee ultimately voted and approved the recommendation to distribute of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

On December 12, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) met to go over the FDA's recommendation that the agency issued an EUA for the vaccine.

According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration , the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) on December 11.

At this time, the vaccine by Pfizer and German partner BioNtech is the only vaccine that has been approved to fight the coronavirus, which has already claimed more than 300,000 lives in the U.S. and 1.5 million lives globally, per Johns Hopkins University.

The third company to put a vaccine through trial phases is AstraZeneca in partnership with Oxford University. It is unclear when the company plans to apply for emergency use with the FDA.

The initial shipments of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine are more than double the 2.9 million doses the U.S. prepared to initially ship for Pfizer’s vaccine.

On Monday, Moderna announced it was prepared to ship six million doses of the vaccine as soon as the FDA approves.

Moderna is the second company to apply with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for an emergency use authorization for its vaccine. The first doses could be administered within 24 hours after approval.

Finally, the vaccine will be available to people with limited access to vaccination services like those with disabilities or those without insurance.

Next will be people who live in group settings such as multi-generational households, prisons, state hospitals, homeless centers and colleges. People at high-risk for severe illness or COVID-19 impacts such as nursing home residents or elderly people will follow.

Critical infrastructure and essential workers will be the first in line to get the injection. Frontline health care workers will be next, along with those working in public safety, education, and food and agriculture.

Back in November, Dr. Anita Kurian, assistant director of Metro Health, said that there would be a phased approach regarding the distribution of the vaccine.

A total of 11 medical facilities in Bexar County were expected to receive the vaccines during the first week:

Beginning December 16, UT Health San Antonio front-line health care workers, including doctors, nurses and care team members, were set to receive their first dose of the vaccine.

On December 14, UT Health San Antonio announced the arrival of 6,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Here in San Antonio, more than 28,000 doses were expected to be available during the first week of distribution.

Chapter four : How vaccines work

The best way to combat misinformation is to understand the facts. So, here are the facts regarding vaccines:

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a vaccine stimulates your immune system to produce antibodies, exactly like it would if you were exposed to the disease. After getting vaccinated, immunity is developed to the disease.

While vaccines contain the same germs that cause the disease, the germs have either been killed or weakened to the point that they don't make you sick.

"These leading vaccine trials don't have live virus in them," said Dr. Linda Nabha, an infectious diseases specialist. "So you can't, for example, get COVID from these vaccines that don't have the live virus in them."

That fact was backed up by other experts.