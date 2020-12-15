COVID-19 VACCINE TRACKER: What you need to know about effectiveness and distribution phases in San Antonio and South Texas
As the coronavirus vaccine begins to become available to the public, here's some of the key information you'll need to remember to protect your health.
-
Chapter one
Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
-
Chapter two
Other vaccines in development
-
Chapter three
Distribution in San Antonio
-
Chapter four
How vaccines work
-
Chapter five
Achieving herd immunity
-
Chapter six
Schools and teachers
-
Chapter seven
How effective is the vaccine?
-
Chapter eight
Side effects of the vaccine
-
Chapter nine
After COVID-19
-
Chapter ten
'Keep the mask'
-
Chapter eleven
Until You Get the Vaccine...
The FDA's approval of Pfizer's coronavirus on December 11, 2020, kicks off a new phase in the local response to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the first time, there will be a way for people to protect themselves from coronavirus transmission.
The vaccine will become available in phases, which has prompted many questions about the vaccine's distribution, effectiveness, accessibility and more.
Chapter one: Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
At this time, the vaccine by Pfizer and German partner BioNtech is the only vaccine that has been approved to fight the coronavirus, which has already claimed more than 300,000 lives in the U.S. and 1.5 million lives globally, per Johns Hopkins University.
According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) on December 11.
On December 12, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) met to go over the FDA's recommendation that the agency issued an EUA for the vaccine.
The CDC advisory committee ultimately voted and approved the recommendation to distribute of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
The Pfizer vaccine has been approved for adults and teenagers 16 years of age and older, and distribution began across the country on December 14.
READ MORE:
Chapter two: Other vaccines in development
Moderna is the second company to apply with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for an emergency use authorization for its vaccine. The first doses could be administered within 24 hours after approval.
On Monday, Moderna announced it was prepared to ship six million doses of the vaccine as soon as the FDA approves.
The initial shipments of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine are more than double the 2.9 million doses the U.S. prepared to initially ship for Pfizer’s vaccine.
The third company to put a vaccine through trial phases is AstraZeneca in partnership with Oxford University. It is unclear when the company plans to apply for emergency use with the FDA.
Chapter three: Distribution in San Antonio
Here in San Antonio, more than 28,000 doses were expected to be available during the first week of distribution.
On December 14, UT Health San Antonio announced the arrival of 6,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Beginning December 16, UT Health San Antonio front-line health care workers, including doctors, nurses and care team members, were set to receive their first dose of the vaccine.
A total of 11 medical facilities in Bexar County were expected to receive the vaccines during the first week:
- San Antonio State Hospital: 975 doses
- North Central Baptist Hospital: 975 doses
- St. Luke's Baptist Hospital: 975 doses
- Christus Santa Rosa Medical Center: 3,900 doses
- Christus Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills: 4,875 doses
- University Health System - Inpatient: 5,850 doses
- Methodist Hospital & Methodist Children's Hospital: 1,950 doses
- Methodist Metropolitan Hospital: 975 doses
- Northeast Baptist Hospital: 975 doses
- Wellness 360 (Adult): 5,850 doses
- Baptist Medical Center: 975 doses
Back in November, Dr. Anita Kurian, assistant director of Metro Health, said that there would be a phased approach regarding the distribution of the vaccine.
Critical infrastructure and essential workers will be the first in line to get the injection. Frontline health care workers will be next, along with those working in public safety, education, and food and agriculture.
Next will be people who live in group settings such as multi-generational households, prisons, state hospitals, homeless centers and colleges. People at high-risk for severe illness or COVID-19 impacts such as nursing home residents or elderly people will follow.
Finally, the vaccine will be available to people with limited access to vaccination services like those with disabilities or those without insurance.
READ MORE:
Chapter four: How vaccines work
The best way to combat misinformation is to understand the facts. So, here are the facts regarding vaccines:
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a vaccine stimulates your immune system to produce antibodies, exactly like it would if you were exposed to the disease. After getting vaccinated, immunity is developed to the disease.
While vaccines contain the same germs that cause the disease, the germs have either been killed or weakened to the point that they don't make you sick.
"These leading vaccine trials don't have live virus in them," said Dr. Linda Nabha, an infectious diseases specialist. "So you can't, for example, get COVID from these vaccines that don't have the live virus in them."
That fact was backed up by other experts.
"You cannot get COVID from the vaccine itself because the vaccine doesn't include the full COVID virus," said Dr. David Diemert, an associate professor of medicine at the George Washington University. "So it's not possible for the vaccine to suddenly make the virus in the person's body."
Chapter five: Achieving herd immunity
Herd immunity is a term used to describe the point at which enough people are protected that the virus can be held in check. The percentage of the population required to develop herd immunity varies with each disease, according to the World Health Organization. Experts estimate at least 70% of the U.S. population needs to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity.
Measles requires 95% of the population to be vaccinated, with the remaining 5% protected by those who are vaccinated and not spreading the virus.
Slaoui has estimated the country could reach herd immunity as early as May, based on the effectiveness of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
Chapter six: Schools and teachers
One of the big questions about the vaccine distribution is where teachers fall in the line.
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff wrote a letter to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott requesting that teachers and faculty be included in the frontline tiers of priority recipients for the vaccine. Abbott has not yet responded to the letter.
Chapter seven: How effective is the vaccine?
Pfizer has reported its vaccine to be 94.5% effective in clinical trials. Moderna has said its vaccine is 95% effective.
The vaccine from AstraZeneca and Oxford University suggest the vaccine is about 70% effective. Still, experts say the vaccine seems likely to be approved, despite some confusion in the results and lower levels of protection than what some other vaccine candidates have shown.
Chapter eight: Side effects of the vaccine
There will be some side effects, said Dr. Matthew Woodruff, an immunologist at Emory University who studies the fundamentals of immune responses to vaccination.
He writes in The Conversation that vaccines work by training your immune system to recognize and remember a pathogen safely. Expected side effects include redness and swelling at the injection site and stiffness and soreness in the muscle.
A potent vaccine may even cause fever, he said. Pfizer said 3.8% of vaccine recipients during the drug trial felt fatigued, and 2% had a headache. Woodruff says this is normal.
"These are signs that the vaccine is doing what it was designed to do – train your immune system to respond against something it might otherwise ignore so that you’ll be protected later. It does not mean that the vaccine gave you COVID-19,” Woodruff said.
There also were some early questions from England after two people who received the vaccine suffered allergic reactions from the Pfizer vaccine. Experts say such reactions are not unexpected and they are usually rare and short-lived.
Chapter nine: After COVID-19
Fauci says it is necessary to get the vaccine because it isn’t certain how long natural immunity from the virus lasts. The CDC adds that early evidence suggests natural immunity, from those who’ve had the virus, may not last long. The agency also adds that immunity can vary from person to person.
Chapter ten: 'Keep the mask'
For a couple of reasons, masks and social distancing still will be recommended for some time after people are vaccinated.
To start, the first coronavirus vaccines require two shots; Pfizer’s second dose comes three weeks after the first, and Moderna’s comes after four weeks. And the effect of vaccinations generally isn’t immediate.
People are expected to get some level of protection within a couple of weeks after the first shot. But full protection may not happen until a couple of weeks after the second shot.
Chapter eleven: Until You Get the Vaccine...
Coronavirus symptoms
The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.
But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.
But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.
Experts determined there was consistent evidence these conditions increase a person's risk, regardless of age:
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
- Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher)
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant
- Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies
- Sickle cell disease
- Type 2 diabetes
The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.
Human coronaviruses are usually spread...
- Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).
- Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.
- Some recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.
Help stop the spread of coronavirus
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Eat and sleep separately from your family members
- Use different utensils and dishes
- Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.
- If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.
Find a Testing Location
City officials recommend getting a COVID-19 test if you experience fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.
San Antonio operates several no-cost testing locations, including two walk-up locations open Monday-Sunday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.:
Cuellar Community Center
5626 San Fernando St.
San Antonio, TX 78237
Ramirez Community Center
1011 Gillette Blvd.
San Antonio, TX 78224
Additionally, Freeman Coliseum offers drive-through no-cost testing from Monday through Sunday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. An appointment is required and can be made either online or by calling (833) 213-0643.
Here's a Testing Sites Locator to help you find the testing location closest to you in San Antonio.