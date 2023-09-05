Man attacked by neighbor's two dogs while he was outside smoking a cigarette, police say

The dogs owner is out of town, but a house guest let the dogs out to do their business, and that's when they attacked the neighbor.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was taken to the hospital after he was bitten by two loose dogs on the northeast side of town early Tuesday.

San Antonio Police were called out to the 9500 block of Heidelberg Street near Randolph Boulevard for reports of a dog attack around 11:30 a.m.

Police said the 46-year-old man was sitting in the yard smoking a cigarette when the next door neighbor's house guest let two dogs out into the yard from inside the home to take care of their business.

The dogs ran towards the man, crossing over a fence, and then attacking him. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for bites to his upper body, arms and torso. Officials say the victim is having emergency surgery at this time.

City of San Antonio Animal Care Services seized both the dogs and will be conducting the investigation. The dogs are Pit Bull mixes.

Police say the owner of the dogs is a 54-year-old man who is currently out of town. He will be facing charges inlcuding attack by a dog, causing seriously bodily inquiries, which is a 3rd degree felony.

The dogs will be in quarantine at ACS for 10 days.

This is a developing story.

