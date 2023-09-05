Two sections of Broadway to close until the end of the year

The closure is due to construction in the area.

SAN ANTONIO — Starting Tuesday, two sections of Broadway Street near the downtown area will be closed for the rest of the year due to contruction, according to the City of San Antonio.

The closure area include Broadway from 4th Street to McCullough Avenue and between 6th Street and Brooklyn. Those sections will be closed through the end of December 2023.

The city says the intersection of Broadway and McCullough will remain open to eastbound and westbound traffic. There will still be access to businesses along Broadway through detour routes.

Pedestrians will also still have access along sidewalks on all sides.

The city has created a website dedicated specifically to the construction resulting from this 2017-2022 bond project.





