Man in critical condition after being shot in his stomach following an altercation

Police don't know what led to the fight, but are speaking with witnesses to learn more details about what may have led up to the shooting.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in critical condition after being shot in the stomach following some sort of altercation on the west side, according to police.

San Antonio Police officers were called out to the 2000 block of Bandera Road near Evers Road around 9:30 p.m. Monday for reports of a shooting in progress.

Police say there was some sort of fight which led to the victim being shot.

That victim, a man in his 30s, ran about a block to Serril Bark Drive after he was shot to get some help. He was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

Police are talking with witnesses to determine exactly what happened.

No other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.

