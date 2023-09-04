Kids 1-12 get free, unlimited rides at Kiddie Park weekdays in September with admission to zoo

When you visit the zoo in September, your kids ages 1 through 12 can enjoy all of the rides they want on weekdays at Kiddie Park for no extra cost!

SAN ANTONIO — Are you looking for something to do with your kids during the week that will give them hours of fun and have them screaming with excitement?

The San Antonio Zoo just made an announcement that is sure to make parents... and their kids, VERY HAPPY!

Your kids can enjoy the rides at Kiddie Park until they wear themselves out. You read that correctly. Unlimited, free Kiddie Park rides for kids ages 1-12 weekdays with your admission to the zoo.

Kiddie Park, the nation's oldest children's amusement park, has plenty to offer with rides like the famous hand-carved Herschell Spillman carousel, boats, and even an old-fashioned Ferris Wheel.

Children ages 1-12 can enjoy all the rides that made Kiddie Park a San Antonio tradition.

"Kiddie Park has been a San Antonio gem for nearly 100 years," said Tim Morrow, San Antonio Zoo President and CEO. "This is a great opportunity for the whole family to come out and enjoy the zoo and free rides!"

Kiddie Park used to be located near the corner of Broadway and East Mulberry Avenue, but that area grew so fast, they had constant challenges with parking and other expansion. The San Antonio Zoo saved the historic park from closing and moved it onto the zoo grounds In the summer of 2019.

Kiddie Park still looks and feels the same, but now a whole new generation of kids can enjoy the fun rides.

The park is also available for birthday parties and you can even reserve the entire theme park for special occasions.

Learn more and plan your visit at https://www.kiddiepark.com/.

