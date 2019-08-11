SAN ANTONIO — On March 24, 2012, Tyron Thomas was just getting home from work when he found out one of his roommates was throwing a party. "It was a lot of people, a good 50," he said.

Thomas didn't know anyone, so his roommate started introducing him to people. One of them was 20-year-old lacrosse coach Randall Perkins.

Later in the night, Thomas said Leandre Hill showed up with a few friends. Thomas said they didn't know Hill, so his roommate asked him to leave.

Thomas said that didn't go over well between the invited guests and those who dropped in unannounced. They started to argue and fight.

"I stood between them," Thomas said. "But nobody listened to me, so they continued to fight."

Thomas said Perkins also stepped in to try and break things up.

At one point, Thomas said Hill jumped on a party guest's car, making the situation even worse.

Thomas said he was trying to get people to leave. He told them to go home and that the party was over. He said when he turned around in the parking lot, he saw Hill had a gun.

"He was getting into it with Randall, but I couldn't hear the chatter," Thomas said. "I just seen the defendant raise his arm and I didn't really want to pay attention because I already knew what was the outcome. I just heard the bang and I closed by eyes and ducked."

Thomas said people started screaming and running away. He did, too.

Prosecutors asked in what direction he ran.

"Around where Randall was lying," Thomas said.

Thomas said he didn't stop to help Perkins because he "didn't want to see it."

Thomas said he saw Hill the next night at a different party. When he recognized him as the shooter, he left.

With the help of a friend, Thomas said they found Hill through tagged photos on Facebook and passed his name along to police.

"I was just doing the right thing," Thomas said.

The defense questioned Thomas' memory of the shooting. They said his answers to questions about what Hill was wearing and the type of weapon used were inconsistent with what he told police in 2012.

During the trial, Thomas and one defense attorney seemed to get frustrated with one another. The defense attorney questioned if Thomas was "even taking this seriously" and said, "I get the feeling you're just going to say whatever up there".

To which Thomas replied, "I'm going to tell the truth".

The trial continues Tuesday.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Black Friday deals start early this year, here's why

Air Force war hero remembered as sister and cellmate of POW visit San Antonio

Piccadilleigh Beer takes on the Alamo City

Sexual assault suspect dead after officer-involved shooting at Walmart gas station, police say

Historic movie theater to reopen as the Santikos Galaxy