SAN ANTONIO — The former Santikos Rialto will reopen with renovations with it's original name of "Galaxy".

The movie chain made several improvements to the historic theater, which originally opened in 1979. It was renamed the "Santikos Rialto BrewHaus" in 2003, but was closed in July of 2019 for renovations.

The Santikos Galaxy will include 1,028 brand new plush recliners, new sound and projections and two RealD 3-D screens.

They are also adding new state of the art Barco Laser projectors that produce bright, brilliant pictures.

The movie chain plans to open the theater on November 15, if weather permits.