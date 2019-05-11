SAN ANTONIO — In March of 2012, 20-year-old Randall Perkins was shot and killed at a party near UTSA. He was a student at Sam Houston State, but his family said he often came home to coach lacrosse at Smithson Valley High School.

His family is now the closest they've been to getting closure in his case. The murder trial for his accused killer, Leandre Hill, has finally begun.

A few witnesses were called to the stand Monday, including SAPD officer Shawn King. King was the first person to arrive at the scene for the call of a shooting in progress.

King said when he arrived, it was chaos. There were 150 to 200 people running in each direction.

He found two people who had been shot. He said one victim was shot in the arm. The other victim, Randall Perkins, was in bad shape. King said he was lying on the ground gasping for air.

Perkins was rushed to University Hospital where he later died.

Perkins' family filled up half the courtroom Monday. They watched as the state pulled up multiple photos from the crime scene.

Photos from inside the apartment showed red cups and beer cans. Photos from the parking lot showed a 9mm bullet casing next to a pool of blood on the pavement.

Court records show Hill does have a criminal history. He has burglary and theft charges dating back to 2007.

As far as this case goes, the judge did issue a gag order which means no one involved is able to talk about it until the trial is over.

The trial continues on Tuesday morning.