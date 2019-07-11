SAN ANTONIO — If you're 21 and over looking for a new drink to order off the menu, Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery has you covered.

The Piccadilleigh drink, which is the brewery's take on a raspa pickles marinated in Kool-Aid and Hawaiian Punch, is blended with Meyer Lemon Purée in a kettle sour, the restaurant describes.

An Instagram photo shows chamoy smeared around the rim of the glass, adding a kick to your drink.

"It’s both weird and beautiful and it’ll go fast," the Instagram post says.

