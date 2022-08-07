Two people shot at apartment complex on west-side, say police

Police responded to the 2600 block of Westward Drive around 1:15 for reports of shots fired.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating after two people were shot Tuesday afternoon at an apartment complex on the west-side.

It happened around 1:15 p.m. at the 2600 block of Westward Drive near Military Drive and Highway 90.

When officers arrived at the location, they found two victims shot outside of their apartment. A teenaged girl was shot in the stomach and a woman in her late 40s was shot in the leg. They were both taken to an area hospital for treatment. The teen is in critical condition and the woman is stable at this time.

SAPD EAGLE was in the air trying to locate the suspect. They found a person of interest and are now interviewing him. He is not yet facing any charges. Police say the man they have detained knows the victims, but they did not say what the relation was, if any.

Sergeant Washington Moscoso said, "It's a large apartment complex and our SAFFE officers are out here, we get a lot of calls in this area. We are well aware of this neighborhood."

It appears as though only one shot was fired, say police. They found only one shell casing from a handgun, but did not locate the gun. If arrested, the suspect could be facing two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Police still investigating.

This is a developing story.

