Two people dead following shooting in northeast San Antonio

Two homeless people were found shot to death.

SAN ANTONIO — Two people are dead after a shooting on the city's northeast side, the San Antonio Police Department says.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus held a news conference around 11:50 a.m. on Friday.

The shooting happened in the 10400 block of Perrin Beitel.

He said the situation is still being investigated, however, two homeless people were found shot to death.

On Tuesday, two men were found dead in a field in the 9900 block of Perrin Beitel, not far from Friday's incident. "I know what it looks like. I agree it looks like that. But I'm not going to say that officially," Chief McManus said when he was asked if these two incidents are connected.

On Tuesday, oe man was found dead inside a car, while a second man was discovered dead in the field nearby. Shell casings were found at the scene, police said.