Two people found fatally shot around car on San Antonio's north side

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are seeking help as they investigate the fatal shooting of two men in a north-side field early Tuesday morning.
Officers were called to the scene at a parking lot in the 9900 block of Perrin Beitel at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. They say they believe the shootings occurred at about 3:30 a.m.
One man was found dead inside a car, while a second man was discovered dead in the field nearby. Shell casings were found at the scene, police said.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call San Antonio Police at 210-207-7635.