Two people found fatally shot around car on San Antonio's north side

San Antonio Police are asking the public for help in identifying the suspects in this case.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are seeking help as they investigate the fatal shooting of two men in a north-side field early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the scene at a parking lot in the 9900 block of Perrin Beitel at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. They say they believe the shootings occurred at about 3:30 a.m.

One man was found dead inside a car, while a second man was discovered dead in the field nearby. Shell casings were found at the scene, police said.