Mother of abandoned baby arrested after being reported missing, police say

Dana McGowan, 33, was taken into custody on a warrant tied to a January arrest, according to court records.

HOUSTON — The mother of the baby found alone at a southwest Houston apartment complex is in custody after being reported missing by family members, according to police.

The mother has been identified as 33-year-old Dana McGowan.

She was arrested on a warrant tied to a January arrest for driving under the influence with a child under 15 in the vehicle, according to court records. Police have not said if she will face any additional charges.

Police have not released any other details of her arrest.

Police said she had been missing since Tuesday, the same day her 12-month-old son was found alone at an apartment complex on Wilcrest Drive and South Drive.

Family members reported McGowan missing Thursday after not being able to contact her. Residents have reported seeing her in the apartment complex in recent days, according to police.

Before McGowan was reported missing, Houston police held a press conference and said they have not been able to locate her.

The lead detective on the case, R. Blackmon, said she has been in contact with the father of the baby, who says he didn't know the baby was alone at an apartment complex because he and McGowan are not together. Blackmon said neither the mother nor the father resides at the apartment complex, so how the baby got there remains a mystery.

The father has reportedly asked for custody of the child who is currently in Child Protective Services' custody.

The 12-month-old was found alone Tuesday at an apartment on Wilcrest Drive near Kinney Road by an employee and a resident of the apartment complex.

They called 911 and when police arrived on scene, they attempted to make contact with the parents but had no luck.

The baby was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries where he was treated and released to CPS.

Blackmon said she went to the apartment complex on Wednesday and spoke with residents and employees, trying to gather as much information as possible to identify the child, but no one could provide any specific details on who the child was.

Blackmon said that's when the Houston Police Department Missing Person's Division released information to the media with hopes someone would come forward and claim the child.

At 5 p.m. Wednesday, Blackmon said she got a call from a family member who said the baby was her nephew. The woman was also able to identify the mother of the child.

Blackmon said no charges have been filed at the time but she expects charges will be filed at a later date.

A judge on Thursday signed an affidavit giving CPS temporary custody of the child.

Another hearing is scheduled for two weeks.