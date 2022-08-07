Suspect arrested after shooting on north side

Police said the 53-year-old victim is in stable condition, and believe he is homeless. Four homeless men were shot and killed in the same area this week.

A man is recovering after being shot on the north side, and a suspect is in custody.

San Antonio police said that around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to Nacogdoches Food Mart where they found a 53-year-old man shot in his stomach. A 38-year-old suspect was arrested about three miles from the scene.

Police believe the victim is homeless. This week, four victims believed to be homeless were killed in two separate shootings on Perrin Beitel, not far from this crime scene.

Authorities haven't said the shootings are related, but Chief William McManus didn't rule out the possibility that someone is targeting the homeless population.