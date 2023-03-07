Two people killed in crash on southeast-side

Police say the two were in a small car exiting a parking lot and struck by a driver in an SUV.

SAN ANTONIO — Two people are dead after the small car they were in was hit by an SUV while they were exiting a parking lot on the southeast side of town late Sunday.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. on the 10600 block of US Hwy 181.

Police say the two people were exiting the parking lot into the northbound lane when they were struck by the SUV, that had five people inside it.

The man and woman inside the small car were pinned inside their vehicle. Firefighters attempted life-saving measures but the two died at the scene.

One of the people inside the SUV was taken to University Hospital as a precaution. The driver of the SUV was given a field sobriety test and passed.

Police say that no charges will be filed agaisnt that driver. Both northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 181 were closed for about three hours while officials worked to investigate and clear the scene.

