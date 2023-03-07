Man shot in what police say was a random attack

Police say the shooter ran off and they are still looking for them.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in the hospital after being shot in what police believe was a random attack.

Police were called to the 100 block of Fair Valley around 12:45 a.m. early Monday morning on the city’s southwest side near SW Loop 410.

The victim was walking out to his work van outside his home, when someone walked up and started shooting at him, according to police.

Police say the man, who is in his 30s, was shot once in the arm and taken to the hospital.

At last check his condition was stable.

Police are still looking for the shooter, whose description was unavailable.

Investigators are also trying to figure out a motive.

