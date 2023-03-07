Fire destroys northeast-side home just hours after backyard party

Officials aren't sure what caused the fire but firefighters believe it was either a jacuzzi or backyard BBQ pit.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A fire destroyed a home on the northeast side of San Antonio just hours after a family's backyard party Sunday.

That fire started just after midnight on El Sendero Street near Thousand Oaks Drive.

Officials aren't sure what caused the fire but firefighters believe it was either a jacuzzi or backyard BBQ pit.

At some point, the flames got so bad that the house is now considered a total loss.

Firefighters say a couple and their adult granddaughter lived in the home.

The family had a party in the backyard on Sunday, which is why officials suspect the fire may have started from either the pit or jacuzzi. Officials say the house is L-shaped, and the fire quickly spread from it's point of origin into the attic, then the rest of the home.

Fortunately, everyone did get out safely and they’re now staying elsewhere.

The house is a total loss. No word on the exact dollar amount of damages caused by the blaze.

As we get closer to the Fourth of July holiday, its likely more parties will be taking place.

Be mindful when using BBQ pits and have a safety plan in place in the event of a fire.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.