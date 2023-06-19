Trash fire under downtown highway took hours to contain, SAFD says

Firefighters responded just before 11 p.m. Sunday after smoke was spotted on the upper level of I-35 at Brooklyn Avenue.

SAN ANTONIO — A trash fire under an overpass near downtown caused multiple lanes of I-35 to be shut down overnight and into Monday morning.

The fire was reported around 10:40 p.m. near I-35 and Brooklyn Avenue, just west of downtown after smoke was spotted coming from the vents on the upper level.

Firefighters say the fire was inside the water drainage area underneath I-35, which made it difficult for crews to battle.

Officials were not sure what was on fire, but assumed it was a buildup of trash.

A police officer on the scene said the area is a known place that homeless individuals gather and sleep, so some personal items or a mattress may be what was on fire.

No official we spoke with could give us a definite answer as to what exactly was on fire.

SAFD worked for more than five hours to extinguish the stubborn blaze.

Officials will now have to determine if there was any structural damage caused by the fire before the highway can be reopened.

This is a developing story.

