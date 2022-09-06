Tow truck helping with rollover hit by San Antonio police officer responding to call, department says

While traffic was blocked, SAPD said the officer responding to the incident was driving at high speeds over a hill when they crashed into the tow truck.

SAN ANTONIO — A tow truck helping with a rollover was hit by a San Antonio Police Department officer responding to the call, authorities say.

The crash happened around 3:40 a.m. on Thursday at Northwest Loop 410 near Rolling Ridge.

Police said a driver and his son were helping render aid to two adults and a child who were involved in a rollover.

The tow truck, which was coming from another car accident, stopped and blocked traffic to help with the rollover.

