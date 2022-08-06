Police: Illegal street racing on Interstate 35 leads to driver, passenger hospitalized

Police said they believe the driver was racing when he lost control of the car.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department said illegal street racing sent the driver and the passenger to the hospital.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday on Interstate 35 South at New Braunfels.

Police said they believe the driver was racing when he lost control of the car. A few drivers stopped shortly after the crash and pulled the two men out of the vehicle before Emergency Medical Services arrived.